Manchester United Legend Advises Marcus Rashford To Up Game

Former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville has told Marcus Rashford he must reproduce the form he showed last season and be ready to step up for the Red Devils.



The 19-year-old burst onto the first team scene last term by scoring five goals in eleven Premier League matches, setting up two more for his team-mates.











Under Jose Mourinho though Rashford has failed to reproduce that goalscoring form, managing just three goals in 21 appearances, along with a single assist.



The young England international's game time has also reduced significantly as a result, with Neville insisting that there are both positives and negative aspects to it.





The positive aspect of it, according to Neville, is that the youngster is getting the opportunity to learn at a calmer pace, while the negative thing is that his form, compared to last season, has dipped.

"He is not getting overplayed, he is able to learn at a more calm pace", Neville was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"The bad is that at times maybe his form hasn't been as good as it was last season.



"He needs to reproduce that standard he set last season.



"There's potentially always going to be a fall in a young player.



"There is going to be ups and downs and inconsistency.



"Maybe now, he has a chance to show what he is.



"He can have confidence knowing he will play.



"It's good that they're not relying upon him in every single game, but in some ways he needs to stand up and take the opportunity."

