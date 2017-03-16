Massively Different – Leeds Star Compares Side This Season With Last Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Bridcutt believes Garry Monk and the players deserve great credit for turning around Leeds United’s fortunes from last season.



Bridcutt was part of the Leeds side that finished 15th in the league table last season, when he was on loan at Elland Road from Sunderland.











Monk re-signed the midfielder on a permanent deal last summer and anointed him as the club captain and Bridcutt admits that Elland Road is a different place compared to the 2015/16 campaign.



He has pointed out that Leeds have taken giant strides this season under the tutelage of Monk and on the back of the manager’s good work and tremendous effort from the players.





And the Leeds captain feels that the club are finally heading in the right direction after ambling around rudderless over the last few years.

Asked how Leeds are different now compared to 12 months back, the midfielder told LUTV: “Massively different.



“I remember watching the first game of the season, before I even signed, and looking from then and now and how much we have grown in confidence and how we have matured.



“That’s down to the management, his work and the boys’ work ethic to go out and want to progress.



“I think we have kind of set the club off on the right direction and the club’s been in a difficult position for the last 15 years now.



“And this is probably the best season Leeds have had in the last 13 to 14 years, but this is where the club need to be, at the top end of the table.”



Going into the last nine games of the season, Leeds are being considered one of the favourites to finish in the top six at the moment.

