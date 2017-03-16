XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2017 - 12:25 GMT

Not Just Leeds, Any Team Would Struggle Without Key Players – Former Whites Hitman

 




Lee Chapman has stressed the importance of Leeds United keeping their big players such as Chris Wood fit for the business end of the season.

Wood has been the talismanic forward that Garry Monk needed in his Leeds side this season to push for promotion and has racked up 22 Championship goals for the Whites this term.




The Kiwi has shaken off the injuries which hampered his performances last season and has largely been fit in the current campaign, and Chapman believes it is important Leeds keep it that way for the rest of the term.

The former White admits that unlike the big Premier League sides, Championship teams don’t have the biggest of squads and therefore, it becomes imperative that they keep their big players away from injuries and suspensions as much as possible.
 


The former striker told BBC Radio Leeds: “Most teams in the Championship, when one of their main players like Chris gets injured or suspended, it’s going to affect the team badly.  

“We are not like Chelsea or Manchester City, where they have a squad to pick two teams from, so it’s very important the main players do keep fit and do keep away from suspensions.

“You take one or two top players out of any team in the Championship, they are going to struggle.”

Wood recently missed a game due to a knock, but is expected to feature against Brighton on Saturday when Leeds host the Seagulls at Elland Road.
 