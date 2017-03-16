XRegister
06 October 2016

16/03/2017 - 12:40 GMT

Nothing To Say – Arsene Wenger Waves Away Protests Question

 




Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is tired of addressing the protests by a significant number of Arsenal fans over his future at the club.

Around one hundred fans protested against Wenger’s reign at the club and asked him to leave Arsenal at the end of the season before their home Champions League clash against Bayern Munich last week.




The protestors were again marching the roads of London ahead of Arsenal hosting Lincoln City ahead of the FA Cup, demanding that the Frenchman doesn’t sign a new contract with the club.

Wenger did previously say that the mood of the fans will be taken into consideration while he deliberates over his future, but the Arsenal boss it seems is not willing to talk about the protests or the protestors anymore.
 


Asked about the protests ahead of the Lincoln City game, the Frenchman said in a press conference earlier today: “I have nothing to say about that anymore.  

“Every press conference I am asked that question and I have talked enough about that.”

It remains to be seen whether banners are unfurled against Wenger at the Hawthorns if Arsenal struggle to get a result against West Brom on Saturday.
 