Pedro Caixinha Means It’s Exciting Times At Rangers Insists Gers Defender

Rangers full-back Lee Hodson has revealed that having a new manager in charge is exciting for the team and they are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play their first match under Pedro Caixinha.



Rangers are preparing for life under Caixihna, who took over from caretaker manager Graeme Murty post the match against Celtic on Sunday.











As the team prepare to play their first match under the Portuguese manager this Saturday, the 25-year-old insists that these are exciting times for the club and they are looking forward to playing their first match under the former Santos Laguna coach.



With just a few days having passed since Caixihna started off with his training sessions, the full-back insisted that the players are equally excited about the new training regime and seeing how the manager wants them to play.





“All the lads are really looking forward to getting to know the new manager now on a personal note and getting involved in training, seeing what the training sessions are going to be all about and the structure and the new way he wants us to play", Hodson told his club's official website.

“It’s exciting times as players and for the club and we’re all looking forward to getting going with him.”



On Rangers' performance in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park this Sunday, Hodson said that they could have got more from the match.



“Going to Celtic Park was a great experience and I thought we performed well as a team", Hodson added.



"We started brightly and we were sharp and put them on the back foot, and personally I thought we could have got more out of the game."

