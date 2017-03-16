PHOTO: Middlesbrough Star Thanks Aitor Karanka

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes has expressed his gratitude towards Aitor Karanka after he left the Riverside Stadium on Thursday.



Karanka and Boro decided to part ways on the back of a string of poor results and amidst rumours of behind the scenes conflict between the Spaniard and the club hierarchy.











The 43-year-old took Middlesbrough back to the Premier League last season and as part of plans to strengthen the squad, signed the experienced Spanish goalkeeper last summer on a free transfer.



Valdes, who had a torrid time at Manchester United after falling out with former manager Louis van Gaal and had an unsuccessful loan stint in Belgian football, thanked the former Boro boss for giving him an opportunity when most of the football world closed the door on him.



The Spaniard took to Twitter and wrote: “When football said no to me, you were the only one who gave me the option to enjoy this beautiful sport again.

“I will always be grateful!”



Karanka, who was Jose Mourinho’s assistant at Real Madrid, is widely considered to be a promising manager and may well bounce back into another job soon.

