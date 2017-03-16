Rangers Won’t Underestimate Hamilton Insists Danny Wilson

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Wilson has explained that Rangers will not take Hamilton Academical lightly on Saturday, despite his side thrashing the Accies recently.



The Gers, who held Celtic to a 1-1 draw last weekend, brushed aside Hamilton 6-0 in a Scottish Cup game earlier in the month.











Martin Canning’s side suffered another heavy defeat last Saturday as they went down 4-0 to Hearts in a Scottish Premiership fixture.



However, Wilson insisted that Rangers will not underestimate Hamilton as he is sure that the New Douglas Park outfit will be desperate to avoid another big loss at Ibrox.





“I don’t think we would ever underestimate a team, the game finished 6-0 but we scored a few goals late on to kill them off which we maybe hadn’t been doing in previous games”, the defender told Rangers TV.

“We had said that one day a team was going to take a bit of a hammering off us and unfortunately for Hamilton it was them that day.



“I don’t think we will underestimate them at all.



"They have lost heavily again at the weekend and I am sure they will be looking to avoid another heavy defeat.”



While Rangers presently find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership table with 47 points from 28 games, Hamilton are currently just a point and a place above Inverness CT, who are rock bottom in the standings.



The Light Blues have met the Accies three times in all competitions in the present campaign, with the Gers winning two of the contests.

