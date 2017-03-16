Situation Not Same As Two Months Ago – West Ham Star Sees Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna is of the opinion that his side are in a better place now than they were two months ago.



The Hammers, who presently find themselves 11th in the standings with 33 points from 28 games, have struggled for consistency this term.











Slaven Bilic’s team were languishing towards the bottom of the table in the early parts of the campaign, with the east London club dogged by off the field issues such as moving to the London Stadium.



West Ham also lost influential attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet to Marseille in January after the Frenchman refused to turn out for the club.





However Ogbonna, who heaped praise on January signings Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass, feels his side’s situation is not the same as it was a couple of months ago.

“It was hard for the team at the beginning of the season but we have all stayed together and we are now starting to get some good results”, the Italian wrote in his blog on the club’s official site.



“Jose Fonte has been a great signing and he brings so much experience to the team.



“Snodgrass is the same and it is better to have players who know the Premier League.



“Our situation is not the same as it was two months ago.”



Ogbonna went on to add that for the remainder of the season he does not want West Ham to look too far ahead and instead take each game as it comes.



“The best targets for us in the remaining part of the season is to just take it game-by-game and not look too far ahead”, he continued.



“Maybe one of our problems at the start was all the expectations that were being placed on the team from outside.



“It is good to have a dream, but we need to stay quiet with our expectations and just look forward to the next game.”

