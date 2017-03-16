Slaven Bilic Admits Leicester Have Received Claudio Ranieri Sacking Bounce

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Slaven Bilic admits there is a sense of disappointment at the sacking of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester, but insists that the way the Foxes have responded shows that the decision wasn't wrong.



The Italian, who won Leicester the Premier League last season, was sacked for the team's poor run of form last month and was replaced by Craig Shakespeare. The outcome was impressive as the Englishman led Leicester to the Champions League quarter-final for the first time in the club's history.











Bilic, whose side are scheduled to take on the Foxes this weekend, insists that the club's decision to sack their manager was vindicated when the defending champions responded by winning 3-1 against Premier League giants Liverpool and then went on to beat Sevilla in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.



"Leicester is a different team to four weeks ago, now they play extremely well", Bilic told a press conference ahead of the match against the Foxes.





"Still I don't understand, but if we are talking about results, they got what they wanted.

"But it was a bad decision because we are talking about Ranieri, but it's that kind of job.



"You are the first one to pay the price. Now no one can say it was the wrong decision."



There was also praise in the manager's words for his own team's midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who he believes has stepped up since the departure of Dimitri Payet.



"He's that kind of a player that wants the ball all of the time and when he's on the ball he's a top player, he's got ideas, he sees the moves before.



"It's not because Payet left.



"Both of them played amazingly together, but now of course he is the one the players are looking to give the ball, if he is in a good position."

