Time To Crank Up Noise – Garry Monk Rallies Leeds United Faithful

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk wants the Elland Road faithful to develop a siege mentality from now until the end of the season.



Currently fourth in the Championship table, the Yorkshire giants are in a great position to finish in the top six and fight for promotion to the Premier League in the playoffs.











Leeds’ home form this season has been a key reason behind their resurgence this season and ahead of Brighton’s visit to Elland Road on Saturday, Monk has provided a rallying call to the club’s fans.



The Leeds boss wants the supporters to get more vocal from now until the end of the season and develop a siege mentality in order to push the team forward towards a possible promotion in the business end of the campaign.





Monk said in a press conference: "It's time to crank up the noise.

“It's us against everyone else."



The Leeds boss is also pleased with the current form of his side and is confident that they have the ability to beat any team on any given day.



“We're doing fantastic.



"We are six matches unbeaten and we can beat any team on our day."

