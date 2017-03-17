Brighton Want Win To Kill Our Automatic Hopes, Former Leeds United Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn feels the Whites must get at Brighton as he believes the Seagulls will be coming to Elland Road with the intention of earning three points.



Currently fourth in the Championship league table, Leeds are trailing Brighton in second spot by eleven points and many feel the Whites are more or less out of the reckoning for automatic promotion.











However, Redfearn believes the top two race is not over by any stretch of the imagination as there are still a number of points to play for and Leeds must continue to look to add to their tally.



He also believes Leeds must stand up to Brighton on Saturday at Elland Road as he is of the opinion the away side will be looking for a win to make sure the Whites are not involved in the automatic promotion chase towards the end of the season.





And therefore the former Leeds boss feels the Whites must be on the front foot at the weekend and make sure that they leave the Elland Road pitch with the points in their kitty.

Asked if Leeds are still in the top two chase, Redfearn said on TV Yorkshire: “I think so as there are enough games left.



“There are nine games left and there are a lot of points to play for and they have got to aim to win every game.



“They have got to take the fight to Brighton because I am sure they will come knowing that they can get a win would put Leeds to bed with regards to chasing them.



“And it’s that time of the year; it’s not time for the faint hearted as it’s about getting out there on the front foot and making sure you get the points.”

