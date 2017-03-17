XRegister
17/03/2017 - 13:41 GMT

Chris Sutton Responds To Mark Warburton, Indicates Former Rangers Boss Was Success For Celtic

 




Chris Sutton has indicated that Mark Warburton is right to say that he was a success at Rangers if his stint is looked at from Celtic’s point of view.

Warburton and Rangers parted ways in February under a cloud of allegations and counter-allegations and with a feeling of much acrimony on both sides as the Gers struggled in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership.




The Englishman was appointed as Nottingham Forest manager earlier in the week and looking back at his stint at Ibrox, Warburton has insisted that it could be termed a success.

The 54-year-old was panned for his transfer policy last summer and his handling of the whole Joey Barton affair, which led to the player leaving the club in the middle of the season.
 


And Sutton implied that from Celtic’s point of view, Warburton’s time at Rangers was definitely a success as the gap between the two Glasgow giants only widened.  

The former Celtic striker took to Twitter to respond to Warburton's claim and wrote: “Depends on who you support.

“Random thing to say!”

Nottingham Forest are on the edge of the relegation zone in the Championship and Warburton’s remit this season is to keep the two-time European Cup winners in English football’s second tier.
 