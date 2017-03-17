XRegister
17/03/2017 - 15:23 GMT

Don’t Put Extra Pressure On Manchester City Trip – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t want to put undue pressure on his team by saying that they have to win at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds are currently fourth in the league table but are being closely chased by Arsenal and Manchester United, who have played less league games than Liverpool at this point in the season.




Liverpool have a very good record against the league’s top six ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, but many feel the Reds will have to manage to get three points to keep pace in the race for a top four spot.

Klopp admits that it is possible that Liverpool could beat Pep Guardiola’s side but feels it would be wrong to think that they would have to get a win at the Etihad as he doesn’t need the unwanted pressure.
 


He also feels Manchester City are the toughest team to play against because of their sleekness in movement, but admits opponents are always in with a chance to put their defence under pressure.  

Klopp said in a press conference: “It would be better if we win, but if you go to Manchester City and [think that we] have to win it's really difficult

“But we can go and know it’s possible we can win, but it can also be a draw.

"We should see it as an opportunity, but not put special pressure on it

“For me City are the most difficult team to play [against].

“It’s real football and its difficult to defend against them, [but] yes if you can win the ball there are a few spaces you can use.”

Manchester City are coming into the game after being knocked out of the Champions League and will be looking to make amends on the domestic front.
 