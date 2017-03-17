Everton Boss Warns Tottenham Hotspur Target Over Fresh Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Ronald Koeman has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Ross Barkley, telling him to sign a new contract or prepare for a future away from Goodison Park.



The England international has less than one-and-a-half years left on his current contract, with the Toffees holding talks to make him put pen-to-paper to a new deal.











The player, who has recently been claimed to have appeared on Tottenham's radar, is someone Koeman is keen to keep, but the Dutchman knows what will happen if Barkley does not sign a fresh contract



On the current situation involving the player, the former Southampton manager said that the 23-year-old needs to sign a new contract or else he might be sold in the summer.





"Football is a business, you make decisions. He needs to sign a new contract or you sell the player", Koeman said at a press conference.

"I think the player needs to understand this.



"It's not an ultimatum, but I spoke to Ross about a new contract and it's up to the board to get that over the line.



"If not, then the player could see a new future for himself, but that is normal.



"It's not strange talk."



The Everton academy recruit has featured 26 times in the league for the Toffees this season, scoring four goals and has importantly set up seven more for his team-mates.

