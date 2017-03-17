France Coach Speaks Out On Leaving Tottenham Hotspur Star Out

Follow @insidefutbol





France head coach Didier Deschamps has no doubts about the quality of Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko, but feels he has played too little football this season to warrant a place in the national team.



The French World Cup winning captain named his 24-man France squad that will take part in the upcoming international games next week, which includes a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.











And one of the notable absentees from the squad is Tottenham midfielder Sissoko, who played a key role in France’s run to the final of the European Championship last summer.



Deschamps has raised concerns over the midfielder’s lack of playing time and admits that the Frenchman has been playing too little football at Spurs to get a chance in the national team set-up, despite the obvious qualities he possesses.





The France head coach was quoted as saying Maxifoot: “He is one of those players who have played very little.

“I try to apply the same guidelines for everyone and it all depends on the competition.



“I am not questioning Moussa’s qualities, but he’s been playing too little lately.”



Sissoko made a late summer move to Tottenham from Newcastle United but has struggled to carve out a regular spot for himself in the squad and has even attracted criticism from Mauricio Pochettino.



Sissoko has made just six starts in the Premier League this season and his last appearance in the starting eleven in the league came towards the end of December.

