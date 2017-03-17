Got Big Power But That’s Impossible – Pep Guardiola On Man City Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has scoffed at the ludicrous suggestion that he is going to ship out more than a dozen players in the summer to reshape his squad.



Following Manchester City’s exit from the Champions League earlier this week in the last 16 stage, there are suggestions that Guardiola will move forward with a major reconstruction of the squad at the end of the season.











Guardiola admits that he met the Manchester City hierarchy recently in the Middle East to listen to their transfer plans and revealed that he has been given the power to carry out surgery on the squad.



However, he insisted that there is little truth to the speculation that he will ship out more than a dozen players in the summer and pointed out that it is a ludicrous idea as it would make absolutely no financial sense to carry out such a clearance for new faces.





The Manchester City boss said in a press conference earlier today: "I met Sheikh Mansour in Abu Dhabi recently.

“I heard the plan and I have more power than ever to shape the squad. It is a big challenge.



"People write that I will change 12 to 13 players; it’s impossible.



“They have contracts, you would have to pay them plus buy others; it would cost £500m to £600m."



Defence is believed to be Guardiola’s priority in the summer as he will be looking to bring in more stability to a flaky looking Manchester City rearguard.

