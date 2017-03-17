Harry Kane’s Success Has Made It Tough For Vincent Janssen – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino believes that Harry Kane's success has made life tough at Tottenham Hotspur for Vincent Janssen, with the Dutchman slowly adapting to the English game.



Spurs snapped Janssen up from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window, but the striker has struggled to make an impact at White Hart Lane and only scored his first goal from open play last weekend against Millwall.











Janssen has seen playing time at a premium with Kane in fine form, but with the England star now out injured will be expected to step up to the plate and perform.



Pochettino feels that with Kane as first choice it was always going to be tough for Janssen to shine at once following his move to the Premier League.





But he feels the Dutchman is in the process of adapting to the English game.

"If you see different players that arrived this season in the Premier League, there’s a lot of examples", Pochettino told a press conference.



"When you have a main striker like Harry Kane that scores goals and plays well, it’s difficult for your second or third striker or offensive player to take his place or have the possibility to play.



"He is very young, he came from Holland, a different league, the adaptation to the Premier League is always difficult", the Spurs boss continued.



"He is in a process to learn and improve and it’s only his first season in England."



Spurs are in action on Sunday against Southampton as they host Claude Puel's men at White Hart Lane in a Premier League fixture.



Kicking off a day later than Chelsea, Spurs could be 13 points behind the Blues by the time play on Sunday.

