XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2017 - 22:16 GMT

Harry Kane’s Success Has Made It Tough For Vincent Janssen – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes that Harry Kane's success has made life tough at Tottenham Hotspur for Vincent Janssen, with the Dutchman slowly adapting to the English game.

Spurs snapped Janssen up from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window, but the striker has struggled to make an impact at White Hart Lane and only scored his first goal from open play last weekend against Millwall.




Janssen has seen playing time at a premium with Kane in fine form, but with the England star now out injured will be expected to step up to the plate and perform.

Pochettino feels that with Kane as first choice it was always going to be tough for Janssen to shine at once following his move to the Premier League.
 


But he feels the Dutchman is in the process of adapting to the English game.

"If you see different players that arrived this season in the Premier League, there’s a lot of examples", Pochettino told a press conference.

"When you have a main striker like Harry Kane that scores goals and plays well, it’s difficult for your second or third striker or offensive player to take his place or have the possibility to play.

"He is very young, he came from Holland, a different league, the adaptation to the Premier League is always difficult", the Spurs boss continued.

"He is in a process to learn and improve and it’s only his first season in England."

Spurs are in action on Sunday against Southampton as they host Claude Puel's men at White Hart Lane in a Premier League fixture.

Kicking off a day later than Chelsea, Spurs could be 13 points behind the Blues by the time play on Sunday.
 