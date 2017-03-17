He Snubbed Arsenal For Us, That’s Proof – Monaco VP On Club’s Appeal

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has insisted that Djibril Sidibe’s decision to snub Arsenal in favour of the Ligue 1 outfit last summer was a sign that the club are becoming a more attractive destination.



The principality outfit have been catching the eye with their performances in Ligue 1, where they are currently at the top of the league table, and their showing in this season’s Champions League.











Their dismantling of Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 tie has already garnered widespread praise, but there are fears that they might find it hard to hold on to their impressive squad this summer.



A number of their players such as Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho have been linked with a move to a slew of top European clubs this summer.





Vasilyev has conceded that the club will sell players at the end of the season, but insisted that it is part of their plans to free up squad slots to add new faces.

And he feels Monaco are becoming a more attractive proposition for players as evident from Sidibe’s decision to snub an offer from Arsenal last summer in favour of moving to the Stade Louis II.



Asked about players leaving in the summer, the Monaco vice president told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We’ll see about it later.



“I am speaking with no agent or any club for any of our players as this is not the right time.



“There will be departures in the summer, one or two, it's normal as that’s our business model and to encourage players to come here we must free up some space.



“And Monaco have become attractive; look at Djibril Sidibe, he had a choice between Monaco and Arsenal, he chose us.



“The turnover of players is part of the project.”

