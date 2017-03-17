XRegister
17/03/2017 - 22:33 GMT

He’s Very Good Player – Mauricio Pochettino Rates Southampton Star

 




Southampton new boy Manolo Gabbiadini has impressed Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who rates the Italian as a "very good player".

The Saints were persistent in chasing Gabbiadini and eventually thrashed out a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis in January.




Gabbiadini has quickly taken to life in English football and had scored six times across the Premier League and the EFL Cup for the Saints, attracting the spotlight in the process.

He scored both Southampton's goals in their 3-2 EFL Cup final defeat against Manchester United and is now aiming to continue his impressive form by striking against Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Sunday.
 


And Pochettino is well aware of Gabbiadini's talents, believing the Saints have unearthed a gem.

"I am very impressed with him", the Spurs boss said at a press conference.

"I think Southampton have found a very good player in him, he is a player that we need to be focused on

"But I repeat, I think Southampton have very good players, it’s a very good team, a great manager and I think it’s a team that will put us in a very difficult situation", Pochettino added.

Gabbiadini was linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs both last summer and in January, but it was Southampton who lured the Italian away from Napoli, a move which is now paying dividends.
 