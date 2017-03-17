Homework On Leeds Done But Be Wary of Elland Road Atmosphere – Chris Hughton

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton feels his side need to wary of the “magnificent atmosphere” at Elland Road, ahead of their clash with Leeds United on Saturday.



The Whites, who are unbeaten in their last six Championship outings, have been in good form at Elland Road in the present campaign.











Leeds have lost just four home games in the Championship in the present campaign and presently find themselves fourth in the league table with 66 points from 37 games, 11 points adrift of second-placed Brighton.



And Hughton, who thinks that his side should be aware of the atmosphere at Elland Road, admitted it is a difficult place to visit.





The 58-year-old went on to add that Brighton have done their homework on Leeds, who he thinks are playing an attractive brand of football in the ongoing campaign.

“We’ve done our normal analysis of the way that they play and the form that they’re in”, Hughton said in his pre-match press conference.



“We’re up against a very good side that have had a very good season.



“They have a way of playing that’s been very good on the eye, and they have some very good individuals.



“Those are the things we have to be guarded against, instead of just one particular aspect of their game.



“It’s always a difficult place [to go] and they create a magnificent atmosphere there.



“That’s something that we’ll have to be aware of and will have to cope with.



“But it’s an away game and generally they’re tougher.



“We’ve certainly been better on the road this season than what we were last season, and we’ll need to be, because it’s a very tough game.”



Brighton won the corresponding fixture against Leeds 2-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in December.

