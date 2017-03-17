I’ll Tell Players To Pull Socks Up If Needed – West Ham Skipper

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Mark Noble believes that they play under a manager who gives 100 per cent every time and if the players do not do so it is his responsibility as a skipper to tell them to pull their socks up.



The Hammers, who finished seventh last season, are in eleventh spot at present and have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches. .











As the skipper of the side Noble takes his share of responsibility, though he insists that it would be foolish to look back and they would rather look forward and improve their performances in the remaining games of the season.



Praising manager Slaven Bilic for the work he does for the team, the veteran midfielder said that there is no blame attached to him with regards to their performance and it is important that the team pull their socks up and deliver the goods in order to reward the manager.





"As captain and a lifelong fan, I am the first to admit that we have not reached the same standards that we did so often last season", Noble wrote on his club's official website.