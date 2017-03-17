I’ll Tell Players To Pull Socks Up If Needed – West Ham Skipper

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble believes that they play under a manager who gives 100 per cent every time and if the players do not do so it is his responsibility as a skipper to tell them to pull their socks up.
The Hammers, who finished seventh last season, are in eleventh spot at present and have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches. .
As the skipper of the side Noble takes his share of responsibility, though he insists that it would be foolish to look back and they would rather look forward and improve their performances in the remaining games of the season.
Praising manager Slaven Bilic for the work he does for the team, the veteran midfielder said that there is no blame attached to him with regards to their performance and it is important that the team pull their socks up and deliver the goods in order to reward the manager.
"As captain and a lifelong fan, I am the first to admit that we have not reached the same standards that we did so often last season", Noble wrote on his club's official website.
"There have been reasons for that, but we need to start looking forward positively to the future, rather than dwell on the issues which have made things more difficult for us."
On the role of the manager and the players, the veteran said: "I play under a manager who gives 100 per cent every day.
"When the players are not doing likewise, I’ll be the first person in the dressing room to go around and tell them to pull their socks up."