I’m Ready For First Team, Rangers Loanee Tells Pedro Caixinha

Rangers starlet Ross McCrorie believes his loan spell at Dumbarton will help him to break into the Gers first team.



The centre-back, who joined Dumbarton on loan in January, has thus far made three appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit.











McCrorie is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but is yet to make his first team debut for the Light Blues.



And the 18-year-old, who spent time away at Ayr United on loan last season, is hopeful about his stint with the Sons helping him to step up into the first team at Rangers.





McCrorie went on to add that although being in the Rangers academy is a dream come true moment for him as he is a fan of the club, he insisted that his aim is to play first team football for the Gers.

“As a Rangers fan it is a dream, but the goal is to get into the first team”, he wrote in a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked about his first team chances.



“I hope as soon as possible.



“Hopefully my loan move will help with that.”



McCrorie, who feels he is ready to play for the first team, however, was quick to admit the decision solely lies with new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha.



“I think I am ready now but it is up to the gaffer.”



McCrorie, who has represented Scotland up to Under-21 level, made 15 appearances for Ayr United last season.

