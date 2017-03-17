It’s Not Simple – Antonio Conte Won’t Slam Jose Mourinho For Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne Calls

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has defended his predecessor Jose Mourinho’s decision to sell Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku during his stint at Stamford Bridge.



Mourinho recently said that he didn't agree with his predecessor Louis van Gaal’s decision to sell Angel di Maria, Javier Hernandez and Danny Welbeck, and admitted that he would definitely have kept hold of the trio.











The Portuguese himself has coped with criticism because of his decision to show the door to De Bruyne and Lukaku and the duo have gone on to establish themselves in the Premier League as top players.



However, Conte defended his predecessor and insisted that it is next to impossible to make the right call in the game all the time and managers can always err on their evaluation of players.





And he feels it would be unjust to criticise Mourinho for selling the duo when he was Chelsea manager.

Asked if Mourinho was wrong to sell De Bruyne and Lukaku, Conte said in a press conference earlier today: “It’s always very difficult to take always the best decision.



“Sometimes this can happen that you think one thing and in the future something different happens.



“In football it’s not simple to give a correct evaluation of all the players as sometimes a player who didn’t play well two years ago, but then he has a fantastic season.



“I don’t think it is right to term them mistakes.”

