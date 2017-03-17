XRegister
17/03/2017 - 13:34 GMT

It’s Not True – Antonio Conte Rubbishes More Chelsea Control Talk

 




Antonio Conte has insisted that he is comfortable with Chelsea’s system of taking collective decisions when it comes to signing players.

Chelsea have a hierarchy in place where director of football Michael Emenalo works closely with the scouting team and the manager to identify players for the squad at Stamford Bridge.




Jose Mourinho was said to be annoyed with Chelsea’s system of signing players during his last stint at the club and there are suggestions that Conte has been demanding more freedom in the market before signing a new contract with the Blues.

However, the Chelsea boss has rubbished the rumours and stressed that he is happy with the current system in place at Stamford Bridge as he has a very good relationship with the club hierarchy.
 


Asked about his reported demands for more freedom in the transfer market, Conte said in a press conference earlier today: “I don’t understand as it’s not true.  

“I have a good relationship and when I need something I speak to the club but we always try to find the right solution together.

“We always take the decision together.”

With the summer window approaching, Chelsea are working hard behind the scenes to identify players to target and Conte will be hoping that they don’t have to face the same kind of frustrations they encountered in the market last year.
 