Just Brilliant – Celtic Starlet Blown Away By First Team Taster

Young Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has explained that it was a great experience for him to be included in the matchday squad for the first team’s 4-0 win at Inverness CT earlier in the month.



The 19-year-old joined Celtic’s youth academy from Cliftonville in the summer of 2015 and has impressed with his performances for the development side.











Hazard, who is yet to make his first team debut for Celtic, was however an unused substitute during the Hoops’ clash against Inverness at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium in early March.



And the Northern Ireland youth international stated that he relished the experience of being involved in the first team’s matchday squad at Inverness, with the teenager hopeful about it being the first of many to come in the future.





“It was a great experience to see what everyone does on matchdays”, Hazard told Celtic TV.

“Being in the team huddle and stuff like that before the game, it was a brilliant experience.



“Hopefully there will be many more to come in the future.”



Hazard, who recently signed a new deal with Celtic which will keep him at the club until 2019, insisted that it was a great honour for him to be offered a fresh contract by the Scottish champions.



“It’s an absolute honour”, he continued.



“I have been a Celtic fan from day one basically.



“It’s just a great honour for myself and I’m glad that I made my family proud by getting offered by a great club like Celtic.”

