Leeds United Legend Says In This Area Whites Aren’t Up With League’s Best Teams

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray admits that the Whites have not been able to match the best teams in the Championship when it comes to creating chances in recent games.



Currently fourth in the league table and unbeaten in their last six, Leeds are one of the top contenders to finish in the top six, but many feel their performance levels have dropped in recent weeks.











Their 0-0 draw against QPR at Elland Road was an especially disappointing performance as Leeds looked poor in the final third and failed to hit the target even once at home.



Leeds have remained very solid in defence throughout the season, but Gray admits that their attacking play has been poor and not at par with the best teams in the Championship.





He feels they have the players to perform better, but believes that Leeds need to show more quality and confidence in the final third to create more chances in the coming weeks.

The Leeds legend explained on LUTV: “The disappointing thing is that we are still very solid but the amount of chances we are creating at the present time is just not up there with the best teams in the league.



“We are very good in stopping teams from scoring, stopping teams from playing; it’s just having that little bit of quality and little bit of confidence to use our ability in the last third of the pitch.



“I think they have got the talent there.”

