Liverpool Legend Explains What He’s Not Confident About Anymore Concerning Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge admits that he is not as confident about the Reds’ run-in towards the end of the season as he was when the fixture list came out last summer.



Liverpool have an enviable record against the top six this season, but their form and performances against teams towards the lower rungs of the table have not inspired confidence.











Jurgen Klopp’s men have regularly struggled against teams considered mid-table or relegation fodder and towards the end of the season, they will mostly be involved in such games.



Aldridge admits that he had a twinkle in his eyes when he saw the fixture list at the start of the season because Liverpool’s run-in looked easy, but he admits the way the campaign has panned out, he is not so sure any more.





He is hopeful that Liverpool take heart from their come-from-behind win over Burnley last weekend and look to graft it out for the rest of the season.

The former Red said on LFC TV’s programme LFC Later: “When the fixture list came out at the start of the season and I thought if we can get to April and keep ourselves in and amongst the top four than that’s a great run in.



“But now I am afraid I don’t [feel confident] because they are the games we have struggled in.



“I am just hoping that psychologically the game at the weekend might stand the lads in good stead for games in the future where you have to roll up your sleeves and have to graft.”



Liverpool are expected to be up for their trip to the Etihad this Sunday to take on Manchester City.



The Reds' final four games are Watford (away), Southampton (home), West Ham (away) and Middlesbrough (home).

