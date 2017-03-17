Mark Hughes Admits Stoke Looking To Finalise Permanent Bruno Martins Indi Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has stated that he is optimistic about making Bruno Martins Indi’s loan move permanent soon.



The defender, who joined the Potters on a season-long loan deal from FC Porto last summer, has been in fine form for his new employers.











Martins Indi has featured heavily for Stoke and has thus far amassed 27 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League outfit.



Besides providing stability to his team’s defence, the Netherlands international has also managed to chip in with a league goal.





And Hughes, who explained that Stoke already have an agreement with Porto regarding making Martins Indi’s move permanent, is hopeful about thrashing out the details with the 25-year-old so that he stays at the bet365 Stadium beyond this season.

“I think there is a will and hope that we will get the Bruno deal over the line”, the manager said in a press conference on Friday.



“He has been exceptional since we brought him in.



“There is already an agreement in place with Porto, so it is just a matter of ironing things out with Bruno, which we expect to do.”



Martins Indi, who joined Porto from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014, has 31 caps and two goals for the Netherlands to his name.

