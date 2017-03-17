Napoli Linked With Plotting Move For Manchester City Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are eyeing a move for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany in the summer as part of their plans to reinforce their defence for next season.



Raul Albiol and Kalidou Koulibaly have formed a strong central defensive partnership this season at the San Paolo but there is feeling at Napoli that they could lose one of the pair in the summer.











Koulibaly was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea at the start of the current season but it has been suggested Napoli are more wary of losing the experienced Albiol in a few months time.



The Serie A giants are looking to add an experienced head to their defence in the summer and according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Kompany has appeared on their radar.





The Manchester City captain has been struggling with injuries over the last couple of seasons and has made just six appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side in the current campaign thus far.

But he remains a highly regarded defender in Europe and it has been claimed Napoli are following the possibility of taking him to the San Paolo ahead of next season.



Guardiola is expected to again overhaul his defence in the summer after their disappointing displays in the Champions League and it remains to be seen whether Kompany is part of his plans beyond the end of the current campaign.



He has a contract until 2019 with Manchester City.

