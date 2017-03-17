XRegister
06 October 2016

17/03/2017 - 12:13 GMT

New Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Keen On Upping Gers Aggression

 




New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has stressed the need for his team to be aggressive in their approach to the game.

The 46-year-old started working with his new team from Monday and has already brought in his new training regime in order to bring out the best from his players. 




Ahead of their match against Hamilton Academical on Saturday the manager took time to reveal that he has a preference for a team that loves to play an attacking game, with or without the ball.

However, the Portuguese manager also took time to clarify that if things work fine there won't be too much need to change just for the sake of changing.
 


"I need to have a team that has the ball and attacks, and that attacks the space when we don't have the ball. We need to be more aggressive", the manager said in his first pre-match press conference as Rangers manager.  

"In a big club, there are always good habits.

"If things are working, why change for the sake of changing?"

On his initial training sessions with the squad, the manager said that it has been fantastic so far and the enthusiasm he has shown in managing the team has been reciprocated by the players as well.

"It's been fantastic – training is what I love to do.

"I'm very enthusiastic and I have had the same back from the players."
 