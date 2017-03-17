XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2017 - 15:06 GMT

Not Accurate – Arsene Wenger's Right-Hand Man Quotes Claiming Arsenal Stay Played Down

 




Quotes attributed to Arsenal first team coach Boro Primorac are not accurate, it has been suggested.

Primorac, a long term Arsene Wenger ally, was claimed to have said that the Frenchman is not thinking of leaving the club, despite being under serious pressure due to another underwhelming campaign at the Emirates Stadium.




Wenger's deal with Arsenal expires in the summer, but there is reported to be a two-year extension on the table for him to sign if he wishes.

A section of Arsenal fans have made clear they do not wish Wenger to sign the new deal and believe he should call time on his reign at the Gunners at the end of the season.
 


Primorac's comments had appeared to be a blow to supporters of that mindset as he was reported to have said Wenger is not looking at leaving.

But according to the Press Association, the quotes attributed to Primorac are not accurate.

The Bosnian coach landed at Arsenal just months after Wenger took charge in 1996 and has been a key figure during the Frenchman's reign at the London club.

He also worked with Wenger when the current Arsenal boss managed in Japan.
 