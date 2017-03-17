Pedro Caixinha Vows No Favourites At Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has insisted that he will treat every player at the club equally as he knows they are all keen to do their best for the Gers.



The 46-year-old, who took over from caretaker manager Graeme Murty post Sunday's match against Celtic, will be on the bench for the first time this weekend during his side's match against Hamilton.











Asking for a sense of belonging from his players, the manager said that everyone will have an equal opportunity to impress him, whether he has played 89 minutes or just one minute in a match.



Caixinha referred to his interactions with Joe Dodoo before taking over the reins of the club and insists that his taking the opinion of a player who hasn't played that much means that he values every player and will give each and every one a similar kind of opportunity to prove his calibre.





“All the players in the squad are part of one squad, so the feeling of belonging is something they really need", the manager told his club's official website.