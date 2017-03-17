Rangers Talent Reveals His Biggest Biggest Influence In Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has revealed that his biggest influence in football is former Gers custodian Allan McGregor.



McGregor, who is currently on loan at Cardiff City from Hull City, progressed through Rangers’ youth system before making his first team debut for the club in February 2002 in a Scottish Cup game against Forfar Athletic.











The 35-year-old amassed 250 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues before leaving for Besiktas in the summer of 2012.



During his time at Ibrox, McGregor helped Rangers to win three league titles, three Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups.





And McCrorie, who is also a product of Rangers’ youth system much like McGregor, named the ex-Gers star as his biggest influence in football as he grew up watching him.

“I liked Allan McGregor as I grew up watching him”, the youngster said in question and answer session on Twitter, when asked about his biggest influence in football.



“We have always had top 'keepers though.”



McCrorie, who is yet to make his first team debut for Rangers, went on to add that he is thoroughly enjoying being at the academy of his boyhood club.



“It’s a dream come true”, he replied, when asked how he feels to be in the Rangers academy.



“Rangers are my boyhood club and I am enjoying it.”



McCrorie’s present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2019.

