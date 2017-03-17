XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2017 - 21:51 GMT

Real Madrid Jump Into Race For Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




Real Madrid have jumped into the race for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who has already been linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, along with French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, and Los Blancos' fierce rivals Barcelona.

Mbappe has been turning heads with his displays for Monaco this season, powering the club's push for the Ligue 1 title and progress to the last eight in the Champions League.




Monaco are braced to receive bids for the striker in the summer, but have signalled their desire to make sure Mbappe stays put at the Stade Louis II.

Europe's elite could battle hard for Mbappe's signature and according to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid are now also involved in the race.
 


Real Madrid came close to signing Mbappe in 2014 after the youngster visited the club's training base and met Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they could not reach an agreement and Mbappe eventually penned a deal with Monaco.

Mbappe has netted on 17 occasions for Monaco so far this term and has just helped the principality outfit put Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Monaco have been paired with Borussia Dortmund in the last eight.
 