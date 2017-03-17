Real Madrid Jump Into Race For Arsenal and Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have jumped into the race for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who has already been linked with Premier League pair Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, along with French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, and Los Blancos' fierce rivals Barcelona.



Mbappe has been turning heads with his displays for Monaco this season, powering the club's push for the Ligue 1 title and progress to the last eight in the Champions League.











Monaco are braced to receive bids for the striker in the summer, but have signalled their desire to make sure Mbappe stays put at the Stade Louis II.



Europe's elite could battle hard for Mbappe's signature and according to Spanish daily AS, Real Madrid are now also involved in the race.





Real Madrid came close to signing Mbappe in 2014 after the youngster visited the club's training base and met Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they could not reach an agreement and Mbappe eventually penned a deal with Monaco.



Mbappe has netted on 17 occasions for Monaco so far this term and has just helped the principality outfit put Manchester City out of the Champions League.



Monaco have been paired with Borussia Dortmund in the last eight.

