Shows You Can Be At Sunderland And Play For England – David Moyes On Jermain Defoe Recall

Sunderland boss David Moyes believes that Jermain Defoe being called up to the England squad shows it is possible to turn out for the Three Lions while playing at the Stadium of Light.



Despite Sunderland's troubles in the Premier League this season, Defoe has been a runaway success, scoring goals for fun and proving to be the Black Cats' main attacking threat.











His exploits have earned him a recall to the England squad at the age of 34 and Moyes is delighted, feeling it shows playing for Sunderland is no barrier to turning out for the Three Lions.



"Great news for Jermain Defoe and good news for Sunderland. It shows that if you play here you can be an England international", Moyes explained at a press conference.





"To get back in after so long out shows his professionalism and desire, but above all else Jermain scores goals", the Scot stressed.

"We need his goals and we need more goals, so we hope he gets a boost from it.



"It's a great achievement."



Defoe has won 55 caps for England at international level, scoring 19 goals, since making his Three Lions debut over a decade ago, in 2004.



His last goal for his country came over four years ago in a 2014 World Cup qualifier against minnows San Marino, a game England won 8-0.

