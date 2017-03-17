XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2017 - 13:51 GMT

Shows You Can Be At Sunderland And Play For England – David Moyes On Jermain Defoe Recall

 




Sunderland boss David Moyes believes that Jermain Defoe being called up to the England squad shows it is possible to turn out for the Three Lions while playing at the Stadium of Light.

Despite Sunderland's troubles in the Premier League this season, Defoe has been a runaway success, scoring goals for fun and proving to be the Black Cats' main attacking threat.




His exploits have earned him a recall to the England squad at the age of 34 and Moyes is delighted, feeling it shows playing for Sunderland is no barrier to turning out for the Three Lions.

"Great news for Jermain Defoe and good news for Sunderland. It shows that if you play here you can be an England international", Moyes explained at a press conference.
 


"To get back in after so long out shows his professionalism and desire, but above all else Jermain scores goals", the Scot stressed.

"We need his goals and we need more goals, so we hope he gets a boost from it.

"It's a great achievement."

Defoe has won 55 caps for England at international level, scoring 19 goals, since making his Three Lions debut over a decade ago, in 2004.

His last goal for his country came over four years ago in a 2014 World Cup qualifier against minnows San Marino, a game England won 8-0.
 