They Don’t Know Fatigue – Jose Mourinho Unhappy Man Utd at Top Six Disadvantage

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy that other teams in the Premier League’s top six are not involved in Europe anymore because he feels it will eventually hurt his team towards the end of the season.



Mourinho’s men scored a narrow 1-0 win over Rostov last night to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League with an aggregate scoreline of 2-1.











Leicester City are the only other club from England involved in Europe at the moment and all the top Premier League teams, barring Manchester United, have been knocked out of continental competition.



Mourinho is unimpressed as he believes his team are eventually going to suffer because of fixture congestion and fatigue, while the other five teams above them will get adequate rest during the business end of the season.





However, he has insisted that his team are going to push their limits and fight on all fronts until the end of the season.

The Manchester United manager told BT Sport: “I am very disappointed. I am not making fun of it, I am speaking really and feeling it.



“It is bad for us for many reasons.



"It is bad for us because the five teams that are in front of us in the Premier League, none of them have international football.



"They will be playing one match per week, like some of them have been doing since the beginning of the season.



“They don’t know what fatigue is, they don’t know what accumulation is, they don’t know what it is to go home tonight and don’t speak because of fatigue.



“Tomorrow is another day for us and we will fight until the limit. That is what we have to do.”



Manchester United will play the two legs of their quarter-final tie against Anderlecht either side of a home game against Premier League leaders Chelsea next month and if they make it to the last four, the semi-final tie will be played on either side of an away clash against Arsenal.

