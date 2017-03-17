This Is Why I’ll Be Forever Grateful To Jose Mourinho – Sulley Muntari

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari admits that he can’t thank Jose Mourinho enough for giving him the opportunity to play for the Nerazzurri and experience the joy of winning a treble.



During his time at Inter, Mourinho signed the Ghanaian midfielder in the summer of 2008 from Portsmouth and Muntari went on to become an important player at the San Siro under the Portuguese’s tutelage.











In one of the best seasons in Inter’s history in 2009/10, Muntari played a pivotal role in the middle of the park as Mourinho won the treble of Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Cup with the Nerazzurri.



Currently at Serie A club Pescara, the midfielder admits that owes a lot to the current Manchester United manager as he gave him the opportunity to play for a club of Inter’s size and experience the feeling of completing a treble with the club.





Muntari was quoted as saying FcInterNews.it: “I owe so much to Jose Mourinho.

“He gave me the chance to play for a big club at Inter and we won the treble in 2010.



“I will thank him for my lifetime.”



Mourinho left Inter at the end of the 2009/10 season and went on to win league titles with Real Madrid and Chelsea before joining Manchester United last summer.

