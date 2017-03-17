XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2017 - 11:45 GMT

This Is Why I’ll Be Forever Grateful To Jose Mourinho – Sulley Muntari

 




Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari admits that he can’t thank Jose Mourinho enough for giving him the opportunity to play for the Nerazzurri and experience the joy of winning a treble.

During his time at Inter, Mourinho signed the Ghanaian midfielder in the summer of 2008 from Portsmouth and Muntari went on to become an important player at the San Siro under the Portuguese’s tutelage.




In one of the best seasons in Inter’s history in 2009/10, Muntari played a pivotal role in the middle of the park as Mourinho won the treble of Serie A, the Champions League and the Italian Cup with the Nerazzurri.

Currently at Serie A club Pescara, the midfielder admits that owes a lot to the current Manchester United manager as he gave him the opportunity to play for a club of Inter’s size and experience the feeling of completing a treble with the club.
 


Muntari was quoted as saying FcInterNews.it: “I owe so much to Jose Mourinho.  

“He gave me the chance to play for a big club at Inter and we won the treble in 2010.

“I will thank him for my lifetime.”

Mourinho left Inter at the end of the 2009/10 season and went on to win league titles with Real Madrid and Chelsea before joining Manchester United last summer.
 