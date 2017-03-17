We’re In Talks – Jurgen Klopp Confirms Discussions With Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are in talks with Emre Can over extending his contract at the club.



Can's deal runs out in the summer of 2018 and at present the Germany international is heading towards what would be the final year of his contract at Liverpool, something which could make the Premier League side vulnerable to losing him.











But Klopp is not concerned about Can's situation and he explained that contract talks between Liverpool and the player's representatives are ongoing, dubbing them "good".



"We are in talks", Klopp told a press conference.





"Emre likes to be here. We really like him as a person and as a player", the Liverpool boss explained.

"No problems in this moment. Good talks; how it is with a lot of other players.



"If there is something to say we will be the first again", Klopp added.



Can has struggled to hit the heights expected when he was first snapped up by Liverpool from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.



However, the defender-cum-midfielder remains a firm favourite of boss Klopp and will be bidding to kick on between now and the end of the season as the Reds chase a top four finish.

