06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2017 - 11:53 GMT

Yes, Performance Level Concerns Me But Let’s Relax Against Brighton – Leeds Legend

 




Eddie Gray believes that Saturday’s game against Brighton is a good opportunity for the Leeds United players to relax a little more as they are not expected to win.

Currently fourth in the league table and unbeaten in six, Leeds are one of the favourites to finish in the top six and play in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.




However, they have drawn two of their last three games and were especially disappointing against QPR at Elland Road last weekend when they failed to hit the target even once.

Gray admits that the level of performances in recent games is a cause for concern for Leeds United fans, but believes that the Brighton game is a good chance for the team to return to form.
 


The Leeds legend believes that the Whites are not the favourites to beat Brighton and feels it could free up the players, who could feel a lot more relaxed while playing against the Seagulls.  

The former White said on LUTV: “I think what concerns me a little bit, and I don’t want to dwell on it too much, is the level of performances in the last few weeks.

“I think it has slipped a little bit and it’s up to the players to pick it up and I think they are perfectly capable of doing that.

“The game against Brighton, who are flying high, is a great opportunity as the level of expectations from the QPR game will drop a little bit as they are a top team.

“So it’s an opportunity for the players just to relax a little bit more when they go out.

“The expectations of picking up three points from this game are not as high as they were against QPR.”

Brighton won 2-0 in the return fixture against Leeds United earlier in the season and are currently second in the league table.
 