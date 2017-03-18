Arsene Wenger Ready To Announce Arsenal Decision Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says he will announce his decision over whether to stay at Arsenal "very soon".



The Gunners are suffering a disastrous slump under the legendary manager and a section of fans are calling for him to quit the club, calls which have only intensified following Arsenal's 3-1 loss at West Brom on Saturday.











Arsenal have now lost four of their last five Premier League games and are five points off fourth placed Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand.



The Gunners have also exited the Champions League at the last 16 stage, going out against Bayern Munich, amid the uncertainty of whether Wenger will extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.





Wenger is planning to end the uncertainty soon however.

Following the loss at West Brom he told his post-match press conference: "I don’t know. Don’t worry, I know what I will do in my future. You will soon know. Very soon.



"You will see [about my future].



"I don’t think today I necessarily worry about that.



"We are in a unique bad patch that we’ve never had in 20 years.



"We lose game after game at the moment, and that is for me much more important than my future", Wenger added.



Arsenal now head into the international break, after which they face a crunch clash at home against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, followed by another match at the Emirates Stadium in midweek, where West Ham are the visitors.

