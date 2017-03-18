Automatic Promotion Now Unrealistic For Leeds United Says Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie has explained that although he has no doubts about the Whites finishing in the top six, he feels that hopes of automatic promotion back to the Premier League are unrealistic at this stage of the season.



Garry Monk’s team presently find themselves fifth in the standings with 66 points from 37 games, 11 points adrift of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, whom they play this evening; the Seagulls are level on points with leaders Newcastle United.











Leeds skipper Liam Bridcutt recently said that he believes his side can still catch Brighton and finish in the top two.



But Ritchie thinks bridging an 11-point gap seems highly unlikely for Leeds, with just nine regular league games remaining in the season.





However, the 56-year-old, who is confident about Leeds finishing the campaign in a playoff spot, believes that the Yorkshire giants are capable of beating Brighton at Elland Road.

“I don’t think that there’s any problem regarding making the play-offs and I definitely think they will end up in the top six”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“But I just feel that bridging the 11-point gap to second spot is unrealistic at this stage of the season.



“Leeds have got to beat Brighton and then Brighton have got to lose those eight points as well, which is a lot.



“But I definitely think Leeds can beat Brighton – I don’t see why not, especially at home.”



Brighton beat Leeds, who played out a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers last weekend, 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in December.

