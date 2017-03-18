Beating Man Utd and Stoke Victories For Football, They Tried Illegal Things – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Tommy Langley says that Chelsea's successive wins over Manchester United and Stoke City are victories for football.



Antonio Conte's men edged out Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge, while on Saturday afternoon they dug in to claim a 2-1 win against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.











Chelsea legend Langley was not impressed with Manchester United and Stoke's tactics against the Blues, accusing the pair of trying to "do illegal things" and explaining the Pensioners needed to push hard to get past the duo.



As such, Langley dubbed the wins "two victories for football".





And he feels the pair tried to physically dominate Chelsea.

"This is two victories for football against teams who try to batter us off the pitch. I'm talking about against Manchester United and Stoke City", Langley said on Chelsea TV.



"They try to do so many illegal things and we've battered our way through it."



The Chelsea legend also believes that Stoke did not try to win the game against the Blues, something which meant Conte's side fully deserved the three points.



"We deserved to win the game because we were the only team trying to win the game", Langley added.



Chelsea now boast a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

