Danny Welbeck Starts – Arsenal Team vs West Brom Confirmed

Fixture: West Brom vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with West Brom at the Hawthornes this afternoon in a Premier League game.



Arsene Wenger's men head into the fixture having lost three of their last five matches in all competitions and looking to continue their push to secure a top four spot.











The Gunners lost 2-1 at the Hawthornes against West Brom last season and only edged out the Baggies 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the earlier fixture between the two this term.



Wenger names Petr Cech between the sticks, while the central defensive pairing he has chosen is Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi. In the middle of the park, Wenger goes with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka to protect the back four, while just behind striker Danny Welbeck is the trio of Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez.



From the bench, Wenger can call for Olivier Giroud if he needs another striker, while Mohamed Elneny is a midfield option.



Arsenal Team vs West Brom



Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Welbeck



Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Paulista, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Giroud

