Feel The Pressure – Chelsea Star Says Over To Spurs and Man City After Late Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea's matchwinner in a 2-1 win away at Stoke City, Gary Cahill, thinks the pressure will have been piled on to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City due to the Blues moving 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.



With Spurs and Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Chelsea had a golden opportunity to take another step closer to the title by earning a positive result at the bet365 Stadium.











Chelsea took the lead after just 13 minutes when Willian, in for the injured Eden Hazard, struck.



However, when Cahill gave away a penalty in the 38th minute, Jonathan Walters made sure both sides would go in level at the break.





Yellow card after yellow card was flashed at the Stoke players as it seemed the match was heading towards a draw.

But Cahill made amends for his earlier error by firing Chelsea in front three minutes from time after Stoke failed to properly clear a corner from Willian.



And as Stoke headed for defeat, they had Phil Bardsley sent off deep into injury time.



The win means Chelsea are now 13 points clear of Spurs and Manchester City and Cahill feels that is bound to put pressure on the pair when they play on Sunday.



"The manager told us to keep playing our football and wins are all that matter at this stage", Cahill was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We only had two Premier League games in this month.



"We managed to get the results and now we can sit back and watch tomorrow's games.



"There will be pressure.



"I have played in that situation where a team has won and you have to go out and get a result", the defender added.

