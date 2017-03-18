He Shouldn’t Have Kept Going But He Wanted To – Arsene Wenger On Injured Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Alexis Sanchez's ankle is not looking good following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Brom.



He picked up an injury in the first half of the Premier League fixture after being on the end of a foul from West Brom's James McClean.











Sanchez came out in the second half, but appeared to be playing injured and was brought off with 12 minutes of the game at the Hawthornes left.



Wenger says that the Chile international's ankle is now not in a good state and revealed that Sanchez insisted he wanted to continue in the second period.





"He was injured from the tackle in the first half. It was a bad tackle", Wenger said in his post match press conference.

"His ankle is in an absolutely terrible state. He should not have played in the second half but he insisted that he wanted to come out.



"In the first half he was the one who created many chances, made dangerous situations and in the second half you could see that he couldn’t anymore.



"In the end we had to take him off. He should not even have played in the second half."



The odds could now be against Sanchez featuring for Chile over the international break, but Wenger feels if the injury proves to only be a kick and not ligament damage, then he could represent his country in a key game against Argentina.



"Chile goes to Argentina for a massive game but they play only next week and if it’s only a kick, he will play.



"If the ligament is damaged, he will not play", the Arsenal boss added.



The Gunners will be crossing their fingers that Sanchez's injury is not serious as they look to fight to finish in the Premier League's top four this season and win the FA Cup.

