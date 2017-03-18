I’ll Demand More, Pedro Caixinha Tells Rangers Stars After Hamilton Beaten

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says he will place greater demands on his players following their 4-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.



Over 49,000 fans packed into Ibrox for what was Caixinha's first match in charge of Rangers and they were not disappointed as the Gers had too much for the visitors.











Emerson Hyndman got on the end of a cross from James Tavernier to put Rangers ahead in the 26th minute, while Jon Toral was the provider for Clint Hill to score four minutes before the break.



Martyn Waghorn made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, while captain Lee Wallace rounded off the scoring with 16 minutes left.





Caixinha was pleased with what he saw from his charges, seeing elements of what had been worked upon in training.

But he also stated his intention to demand more from the Rangers players going forward.



"I think the things we did that we’d worked on were the tempo, the intensity, the movement and especially playing more in the wide areas, the reaction when the team were losing the possession and the teamwork too", he told Rangers TV.



"I liked it a lot today; I like that type of situation with the team.



"I believe with the behaviours that first of all you have to understand it, be convinced of it and you need to get into a habit.



"You cannot create a winning culture; it is deeper than a winning mentality.



"This is just the basis of what we aim to do, we want more, we want to do more and be more demanding on the players", Caixinha added.



The Portuguese now has a two-week period in which to work with his charges before their next game, which is at home against Motherwell, due to the international break.

