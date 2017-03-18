It’s Crunch Time – Leeds Legend Says This Is Why Brighton Game So Important

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is of the opinion that bagging the full three points against Brighton & Hove Albion this evening would go a long way towards cementing Leeds United’s place in the top six, with a host of tough fixtures coming up for the Whites.



Garry Monk’s team, who are putting in a serious promotion push in the present campaign after several barren years, are currently fifth in the Championship table with 66 points from 37 games, 11 points behind second-placed Brighton.











Following their meeting with the Seagulls at Elland Road, Leeds will play Reading and Brentford in successive away games.



The Yorkshire giants are also scheduled to play Preston North End, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers next month.





With so many tough games coming up after the international break in April, Gray has underlined the importance of Leeds claiming the full three points against Brighton to boost their chances of a top six finish.

“We’re getting to that crunch time”, the Leeds legend said on LUTV.



“After this game, we’ve got two tough away games. Then a game at home against Preston which could be difficult, given their position.



“They are still in contention [for a top six finish] so it will be a real tough game.



“Then we’ve got Newcastle and Wolverhampton.



“There are tough games coming up for us and that’s why the Brighton game is so important.



“If we can pick up the three points in this game, it will go a long, long way to cementing our place in the top six.”



Leeds will head into the game against Brighton on the back of a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

