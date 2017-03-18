Leeds United Confirm Contract Extension For Whites Star Has Been Activated

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have announced that goalkeeper Rob Green has had his contract extended by a further season.



The 37-year-old joined the Whites on a one-year deal last summer following his departure from QPR, but the deal contained an appearance-related clause which would allow Green to extend it by a further year.











And after establishing himself as the club's number 1, Green has activated the clause following his 39th appearance for the club in today's 2-0 home win over Brighton.



Leeds announced: " Leeds United are pleased to confirm that goalkeeper Robert Green will remain with the club for a further 12 months.





"The Whites stopper has activated an appearance related clause in his contract, tying his future at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2017/18 season", the club added.

Green has relegated Italian custodian Marco Silvestri to the bench with a series of impressive performances between the sticks for Garry Monk's men.



The campaign has seen the goalkeeper clock up his 600th career appearance, while he has 14 clean sheets for Leeds to his name this season.



Leeds have eight league games left this term and Green will want to end the campaign on a high by helping the Whites win promotion.

