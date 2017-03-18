Most Championship Teams Would Love Him – Brighton Boss On Leeds Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes most clubs in the Championship would love to have Chris Wood and Glenn Murray in their ranks.



Wood has been in sensational form this season and is currently the Championship’s top goalscorer with 22 strikes to his name.











The New Zealand international’s goals have played a huge role in helping Leeds to put in a serious promotion push in the present campaign; the Yorkshire giants are presently fifth in the league table with 66 points from 37 games.



On the other hand, Brighton’s Murray has scored 18 league goals this season as the Seagulls currently find themselves level on points with leaders Newcastle United.





And Hughton, who managed Wood during his managerial spell at Birmingham, explained that most clubs in the Championship would want to have the 25-year-old and Murray to lead the line.

“I had Chris on loan for half a season at Birmingham and he scored ten goals”, he said in his pre-match press conference.



“He is a big lad but what he has really improved on since then is his mobility.



“He was always a very good striker of the ball, a powerful striker of the ball.



“Glenn is a very good all-round player who can score different types of goals.



“Not too many from outside the box, although I know he did against Villa.



“He also has a very good work ethic.



“They are two very good No.9s and two No.9s I think most teams in the Championship would like to have.”



Wood, who joined Leeds from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, is contracted with the Whites until 2019.

