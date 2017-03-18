XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/03/2017 - 14:02 GMT

No Eden Hazard – Chelsea Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Stoke City vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Mark Hughes' Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

The Blues currently sit a whopping ten points clear at the top of the table and could increase their advantage to 13 points ahead of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all playing tomorrow.




Antonio Conte's men head into the game on the back of booking an FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham by edging out Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Looking to pick up all three points, Conte selects his usual back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill, with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic named to control midfield. Willian, Diego Costa and Pedro Rodriguez are the front three, with Eden Hazard missing from the matchday squad with a muscle injury.

From the bench, the Italian has Cesc Fabregas if he needs increased possession in the middle of the park, while Michy Batshuayi is an attacking option.

 


Chelsea Team vs Stoke City

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Pedro

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi
 